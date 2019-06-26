DoubleTree cookies to be the first food baked in space

Space travel and cookies: Two of man's greatest achievements, now together at last.

DoubleTree by Hilton is making baking in space a reality with its prototype oven that was designed in partnership with Zero G Kitchen and NanoRacks, to be usable on long-duration space flights, according to a press release.

The mega hotel chain is planning on making aerospace history by becoming the first to launch a batch of their signature DoubleTree Cookie dough and specially-made oven in a rocket bound for the International Space Station (ISS), the press release shares.

“Hilton has long been an industry innovator, and as we celebrate our 100th year, we’re excited to send our hospitality into orbit,” Shawn McAteer, SVP/global brand head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “The simple gesture of a warm cookie welcome is a favorite of DoubleTree guests around the world, and now we are sharing that moment of hospitality as part of this experiment aboard the International Space Station.”

Ian and Jordana Fichtenbaum, husband-and-wife team at Zero G Kitchen behind the space oven concept, said the want to make space travel more comfortable.

“Opening up the frontier of space means making it relatable to people’s everyday lives, and what could be more relatable than a freshly baked cookie?” said Ian Fichtenbaum, co-chef/co-founder, Zero G Kitchen in the press release.

The cookie is reportedly launching later this year.