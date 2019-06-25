Dairy Queen launches Zero Gravity Blizzard in honor of the moon landing 50th anniversary

Move over cheese, the moon is now made of ice cream.

Dairy Queen is releasing an iridescent Zero Gravity Blizzard to honor the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, which is July 20, 2019.

The limited-edition dessert will feature Oreo cookie pieces, sparkly cosmic swirls and a sweet cotton candy topping blended with DQ’s vanilla soft serve, according to the press release, to mimic the look of space. But don’t worry, the blizzard won’t come freeze-dried.

The brand decided to make the intergalactic treat to give fans a way to “feed their imaginations and taste buds.”

“Consumers have had an unwavering fascination with outer space since America’s landmark achievement nearly half a century ago,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) said in a press release.

The Zero Gravity Blizzard is available at participating locations nationwide beginning June 24, while supplies last.