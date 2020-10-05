Domino's investigating after pizza delivery driver caught rubbing ice cream container on crotch

There’s nothing appetizing about this special delivery.

The U.K. branch of Domino’s is investigating after a pizza delivery driver was caught on camera rubbing a customer’s food on his crotch and then handing over the order.

Jonathan Terry of Buckinghamshire, England, recently ordered from the pizza chain during a night in with friends, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

The Great Missenden man was watching a movie with pals and digging into the tub of birthday cake-flavored Ben and Jerry's from Domino’s when a call from his girlfriend stopped him cold in his tracks.

DOMINO'S CUSTOMER SURPRISED BY MESSAGE SHE FOUND WRITTEN IN PIZZA BOX

“About 20 minutes after we received the delivery we went to get the ice cream out and weirdly I had a call from my girlfriend,” Terry told the outlet.

“She said ‘I hope you haven’t eaten the ice cream that Domino's have sent you.’ She then told me to go and look at the Ring doorbell [footage].”

Upon reviewing video from the home security camera, Terry was horrified to learn that the delivery driver had knocked on the door and rubbed the pint of ice cream on his crotch before handing it over to the unknowing customer.

“It felt quite disrespectful and very vile,” Terry, 31, said. “My housemate said he felt violated — he was not happy.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After complaining to Domino’s about the incident, the customer said he was offered complimentary coupons but refused the gesture, as he never wants to eat from the chain again.

“I said, ‘After what your delivery driver has done I don’t feel safe and don’t want to oblige to ever buy an order from Domino's again,’” Terry said, as reported by SWNS. “I want to make sure people are aware of what has happened.”

“We were extremely disappointed to see this film and our driver’s behavior is unacceptable. We expect high standards of behavior at all times and clearly this individual has breached the trust our customers rightly expect from Domino’s,” Rachel Townsend, Domino’s spokesperson, told Fox News on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We are conducting a formal investigation with this team member as a top priority. We have apologized sincerely and are working to resolve this issue with the customers so we can put this right.”