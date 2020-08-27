Domino's customer surprised by message she found written in pizza box

Sometimes you just need a little pick-me-up.

After a rough day, there’s nothing better than a little comfort food – especially when it comes with a heartwarming message.

A Reddit user recently shared an image of a pizza they ordered from Domino’s. According to the post, the customer asked Domino’s for a joke to go along with the pizza. Whoever made the pizza, however, decided to go a different route.

Posting under the name ASongOfChaosAndZen, the user titled the post, “I had a bad day and asked Domino’s for a joke. I got the most wholesome note instead.”

WENDY'S SLAMS MCDONALD'S NEW SPICY NUGGETS ON TWITTER

They uploaded a photo of the pizza, which shows the following message written on the inside of the box: “Hi Ashley, I really suck at jokes, but, I wish you have an awesome rest of the day. [Good] night, enjoy the pizza made for you with all the love in the world.”

While the original poster seemed to be moved by the message, some Redditors had a more cynical response.

“That sneaky Dominos guerilla marketing," one wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Its literally always Dominos on Reddit,” another complained. “Any time you see a pizza post on the front page that mentions a brand it WILL be Dominos, Reddit is basically Facebook now.”

"I think it’s annoying and rude to ask service workers to do stuff like this normally, not just during a pandemic... let them just do their job," one clapped.

Meanwhile, others believed that the pizza chain employee's intentions were genuine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hugs to you," one said.

"We do need more love in this world," another agreed.