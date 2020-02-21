Disney selling new alcoholic Dole Whip treat topped with popping candy

Finally! Finally.

Disney World has debuted a new alcoholic version of its popular Dole Whip treat, much to the delight of fans and foodies who were probably only a few minutes away from smuggling their own rum into the park.

The boozy new beverage can be found at the Pineapple Lanai at Disney World’s Polynesian Resort, where it’s served with a mix of passion fruit, orange and guava juices, as well as a shot of rum on the side, according to a report from Disney Food Blog.

To top it all off, the cocktail — called the “Polynesian Lava You” — comes covered with popping candy.

Another report from InsideTheMagic.com claims that other alcoholic versions of Disney’s popular Dole Whip treat are at additional locations inside the park, including the Barefoot Pool Bar at the Polynesian Resort, which serves lime Dole Whip with tequila and chili-lime seasoning. The same article notes that the Tamu Tamu refreshments stand had already hopped on the boozy bandwagon with multiple rum-soaked Dole Whip floats.

Disney Springs also previously introduced Dole Whip-based mimosas and Froscatos (made with vodka and moscato wine) in 2019 at the Wine Bar George.

The newest Dole Whip offering currently available at the Pineapple Lanai will set guests back $15.25. A non-alcoholic Dole Whip — a frozen dessert made from pineapple juice — sells at the park for $5.99.

A representative for Disney World was not immediately available to comment.