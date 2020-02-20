Expand / Collapse search
Disney
Published

Woman sues Disney, claims employee injured her with Space Mountain gate

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
A Tennessee woman has filed suit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, alleging that a theme park employee slammed a gate on her as she entered the Space Mountain Ride at Magic Kingdom.

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Orange County, Fla., the woman claimed she got hurt during a visit to the park on Feb. 26, 2018, Click Orlando reports.

The plaintiff alleges that she was entering the Space Mountain ride, pictured top-center, when an unnamed Disney worker closed a gate on her. 

The plaintiff alleges that she was entering the Space Mountain ride, pictured top-center, when an unnamed Disney worker closed a gate on her.  (iStock)

The plaintiff alleges that she was entering the Space Mountain ride when an unnamed Disney worker closed a gate on her. The extent of the woman’s injuries from the reported incident remains unclear.

Now, the suit argues that the Disney employee failed to safely inspect the ride, control the ride and exercise reasonable care, among other complaints.

Aerial view of Walt Disney World with Cinderella's castle (left), Space Mountain &amp; Tomorrowland (top-center), Main Street, U.S.A. (right-center) and Monorail System (right). 

Aerial view of Walt Disney World with Cinderella's castle (left), Space Mountain &amp; Tomorrowland (top-center), Main Street, U.S.A. (right-center) and Monorail System (right).  (iStock)

A spokesperson for Disney was not immediately available to offer further comment.

The suit marks the second time in recent months that Disney has been sued for reported trouble with its ever-popular Space Mountain attraction.

In September, a woman sued Disneyland in California, claiming she suffered a serious head injury while exiting Space Mountain. She is said to have sought $3 million.

