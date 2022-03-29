Expand / Collapse search
Disney's 'Boozy Bunny' is the Easter treat for grownups

The bunny is available for a limited time in Disney Springs at The Ganachery chocolate shop at Walt Disney World Resort

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
Walt Disney World may see a surge in visitors over the Easter holiday – especially since announcing its most recent limited-time treat – the "Boozy Bunny."

Available in Disney Springs at The Ganachery chocolate shop at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, this chocolate bunny is hollow on the inside, then punctured with a hole in the back. It's then filled with a chocolate drink and topped off with bourbon for those who wish to add alcohol.

FIRST LOOK AT NEW DETAILS OF DISNEY'S UPCOMING ‘PRINCESS AND THE FROG’ ATTRACTION

Available for a limited time, this chocolate bunny is filled with a chocolate drink and topped off with bourbon for Disney travelers who wish to add alcohol.

HERE'S A SNEAK PEEK AT EVERY CREPE ON THE MENU AT EPCOT'S NEW RESTAURANT

In a new video viewed 213,000 times and posted to the @DisneyParks TikTok account, a Disney employee shows how she creates the Boozy Bunny sweet treat using chocolate molds.

@disneyparks ✨TREAT ALERT!✨Boozy Bunny available only Apr. 1 - 17 at The Ganachery at #DisneySprings 🐰 #Disney #DisneyWorld #Easter #Chocolate #EasterBunny #TikTokFood ♬ original sound - Disney Parks 

It's served with a protective cup, so the chocolate bunny won't melt in your hands as you navigate the crowds and celebrate the season. 

The Boozy Bunny is available from April 1 to April 17, 2022, at Disney Springs.

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.