Here's a sneak peek at every crepe on the menu at EPCOT's new restaurant

The France pavilion at Disney's EPCOT is expanding and when it opens on Oct. 1, a new restaurant will also debut.

FOX News got a sneak peek at the menu of La Crêperie de Paris, a traditional crêperie with a menu inspired by the Brittany region of France.

Everything is made from scratch and to order at the table- and quick-service restaurant. Along with savory galettes and sweet dessert crepes, La Crêperie de Paris, will offer Brittany’s famous hard ciders.

Here's every galette and crepe on the menu so far:

∙ Classique: ham, egg, Swiss cheese

∙ Poulet: chicken, bechamel cheese sauce, mushrooms

∙ Chèvre: goat cheese, spinach, walnuts

∙ Saumon: smoked salmon, crème fraiche, chives, lemon

∙ Ratatouille: tomato, zucchini, eggplant

∙ Savoyarde: Raclette cheese, onions, imported Bayonne ham

∙ Cream of Brie Cheese Galette (quick service)

∙ Ratatouille Galette: tomato, zucchini, eggplant (quick service)

∙ Bechamel, Cheese & Ham Galette (quick service)

∙ Gourmande: hazelnut chocolate spread, whipped cream

∙ Banane: banana, caramel beurre salé

∙ Melba: peach, red berries sauce, almonds

∙ Poire: pear, chocolate ganache, whipped cream

∙ Pomme: caramelized apples, caramel beurre sale

∙ Butter & Sugar Crêpe (quick service)

∙ Hazelnut & Chocolate Spread Crêpe (quick service)

∙ Red Berries Crêpe (quick service)

∙ Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream Crêpe (quick service)

The restaurant will also offer a daily prix fixe menu that includes a choice of soup or a salad, one savory galette, one dessert crêpe, and a glass of hard cider, soda or juice. For the quick-service option, check out Crêpes À Emporter at La Crêperie de Paris., a walk-up window attached to the restaurant.