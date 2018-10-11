Dole Whip, Mickey-shaped pretzels, cotton candy — they’re all crowd pleasers and some of the best foods you’ll find at Disney parks. Only problem is, these salty treats and frozen sweets are about to cost you significantly more than on your last Orlando vacation.

Disney Food Blog broke news that food and drink prices have increased at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts, and the price hikes aren’t just affecting grab-and-go favorites.

Snack prices have changed across the board at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom. Popcorn and cotton candy now cost $5 each, up from $4.50 and $4.75, and churros $5.25 (they cost $4.50 last week). Mickey pretzels with cheese are now $7, up from $6 — cheese is not optional, requiring guests to spend the extra buck — and Mickey ice cream bars are up 75 cents, now costing $5.75. The chocolate-covered delights have increased 35% in the past three years, with Disney’s most iconic frozen treat costing $4.25 in October 2015.

Dole Whip isn’t safe, either. The pineapple soft-serve is up fifty cents for cups (now $4.99) and floats (now $5.99). Disney Food Blog is even reporting that turkey legs, the famed oversized meaty snack, now cost $1.50 more, going for $13.25 each at Epcot’s Fife & Drum Tavern.

Bottled drinks are up a full dollar at the Florida resort, from $3.50 to $4.50, and bottled water is now $3.50, from $3. Fountain drink prices have actually increased at both Disney parks, with regular-sized sodas increasing from $3.29 at Walt Disney World and $3.59 at Disneyland to $3.99 at both parks. Given that large drinks are $4.19, guests are incentivized to splurge on a bigger beverage, and likely choose to spend more than they may have previously.

Headed to Disneyland for Halloweentime? Many snack prices have stayed firm — churros are still $4.75, Mickey pretzels $5.25 (plus an optional dollar for cheese) — but one popular item has changed: popcorn. A scoop will now cost $5, up from $4.50, making it one of the more expensive noshes at the park.

It’s normal for Disney to increase prices for its snack cart items, but the frequency has pushed some of the most popular foods to surprisingly high prices. Cream cheese-stuffed pretzels, for example, were $4.79 last July. Now, they're $7.

The Disney Food Blog also noted an unprecedented uptick on prices on food and select alcoholic drinks at Epcot’s Food and Wine Festival, even though the celebration only lasts until Nov 12. A few Walt Disney World restaurants have also increased prices, with Epcot’s Biergarten costing over 25% more for lunch-seeking adults and children, the blog reported.

These are just the latest price changes hitting Disney parks. Walt Disney World recently announced it's overhauling its ticketing system, completely changing the way you plan your next vacation.

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.