RECIPES
Published

Devils on Horseback recipe brings the jalapeno heat: Try it for game day

Mike Haley, founder and owner of Belle’s Nashville Kitchen, shared his recipe for Devils on Horseback with Fox News

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

If pimento cheese-stuffed jalapeños get your taste buds excited, how about wrapping that delicious medley in bacon? 

"This appetizer is a classic example of Southern-style comfort food, but with a twist. Usually served with a dried fruit dish, at Belle’s Nashville Kitchen, pimento cheese-stuffed jalapeños are wrapped in bacon and grilled to crispy perfection," says Mike Haley, founder and owner of Belle’s Nashville Kitchen. "Dipped in ranch, this appetizer combines mild spice, savory bacon and creamy melted cheese to bring you the perfect finger food dish for game day."

LOADED POTATO BACON BOATS: TRY THE RECIPE

Devils on Horseback by Mike Haley, founder and owner of Belle’s Nashville Kitchen

Serves 6 (recipe makes 12)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Mike Haley, founder and owner of Belle’s Nashville Kitchen, shared this recipe for Devils on Horseback with Fox News. (Tim Fuchs)

Ingredients: 

  • 6 jalapeños cut in half lengthwise and emptied of seeds
  • 6 slices of thin bacon
  • 8 oz of pimento cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400° F.

2. Fill sliced jalapeños with pimento cheese.

3. Wrap each cheese-filled jalapeño with ½ slice of thin bacon.

4. Bake wrapped jalapeños for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. 

5. Finish the dish by heating your bacon-wrapped jalapeños on medium in a saucepan. Cook until bacon is cooked to a golden crisp. 

6. Serve with ranch dressing and enjoy.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.