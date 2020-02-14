Dad left laughing after daughter leaves him lunchbox note: 'Clearly, she wasn’t a fan of the sandwich'

This is the brilliant note a sassy seven-year-old schoolgirl left for her dad in her lunchbox -- telling him "I not etting my sandwish because I hate hummas."

Pete Simson, 37, asked his daughter Pearl, 7, what she thought about her packed lunch that day, once she had returned home from school.

She told him she'd left a note in her lunchbox - and he thought it might be a cute thank you note, or a lovely drawing.

He was left laughing when he found a note addressed to "DAD" which said "I NOT Etting my sandwish because I hate hummas."

Proud dad Pete, from Bristol, said, "Well clearly, she wasn’t a fan of the sandwich I made her!

"This was after school this week.

"I asked her if she liked her packed lunch and she told me there was a note in the lunchbox!” the dad mused, noting he thought it might be a note thanking him.

"I was both amused and horrified.

"This is a very Pearl thing to do - she is what a casual observer might describe as 'sassy.'"

He joked: "To her mother it’s the sign of a strong woman but to me it’s plain insolence.

"I should add my own mother made the worst sandwiches on crumbly bread when I was a kid, but I made damn sure I ate them.

"I suppose it’s nice I’m following in a family tradition.

"Pearl also hates sourdough, with that and the hummus she’ll never be a middle-class icon."