Photographer’s adorable Valentine’s Day chocolate box photoshoot goes viral

This photographer proves life is like a box of chocolates – a lot of sweet and a little chaotic.

Connecticut-based photographer JoAnn Marrero of From Labor to Love, has gone viral for her loveable Valentine’s Day chocolate photoshoot, which features a giant heart-shaped chocolate box filled with adorable babies dressed in red ties and headbands.

The extra-sweet photoshoot was dreamed up by Marrero to honor a special moment she had with her son when he was 2-and-a-half years old, she told Fox News.

“I gave my son a box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day without thinking that he had no idea what was inside,” she said on Friday. “When he opened it, he was so excited. He yelled to his brother ‘Michael, there’s candy in it!’ It was the funniest thing.”

Now, as a lover of Valentine’s Day and advocate for creating special moments, Marrero hatched up the brilliant idea for the photo session.

To pull it off, Marrero posted on her Facebook page that she was looking for “sitting babies” – no walkers who could try and escape. Quickly, she received over 85 responses. However, she said many of them were too old for the shoot.

After she pared it down to the appropriate age range, she said she took those that applied first to make it the most “fair.” Of the 13 featured, only three were kiddos had she not photographed before.

“Four of the babies in the box, I attended their births,” the maternity and family photographer said of the heartwarming photo session.

“Actually little Jacob was my Valentine last year,” she said, noting one of the babies in the shoot was born on Valentine’s Day last year. “He’s 1 today, so this was a great way to do something special.”

Though the shoot was not without its trials, she admits.

“Honestly, I told the parents ‘I have no idea how this is going to turn out, but it will be fun!'” she recalled.

Marrero said the day of the shoot, the parents put the babies in the boxes to set up for the photo.

“Two seconds later and we were literally done,” she laughed. “The cries came afterward when I tried to make them lay down and get other pictures.”

“All-in-all, it was a lot of fun,” she gushed.

Though as far as making it an annual tradition, Marrero said that’s not in the cards.

“Every time I do something that goes viral, I never recreate it again. This was my special thing,” she said. “I’ll just come up with something different for next year.”

Surely it will be just as sweet.