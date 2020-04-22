Customers tip 'whole' $1,200 stimulus check at Arkansas steakhouse

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Restaurants across the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why a $1,200 tip on a recent to-go order at an Arkansas steakhouse came as such a happy surprise for its owners and employees.

Some unnamed “regulars” of the Colonial Steakhouse in Pine Bluff recently left the generous gratuity, which was reportedly the whole sum of their coronavirus relief check, on a takeout order.

“She was just sobbing and saying it was their whole stimulus,” owner Dana Gateley recalled, Fox 4 News reports.

HOW TO HELP YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“We just started crying and thanking God because it came at a time that most of our staff really needed it,” said general manager Allison Hall. “Things have been barely getting by, but we are making it, though.” ​

Hall’s parents, who own the Colonial Steakhouse, gave every employee $100 from the tip.

The gratuity was tremendously appreciated, she said, as the steakhouse has been forced to cut their dozen employees down to four workers because the restaurant can only do curbside pickup amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“It was nice to be able to call with some good news,” the manager said.

Though the Colonial Steakhouse is only open for business three days a week amid the coronavirus crisis, the staff is doing all they can to keep its doors open.

“We’ve been open for a very long time, nearly 50 years, so we’re stubborn and we aren’t giving up," Hall explained. "We are not going to give up."

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE