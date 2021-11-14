Crispy brussels sprouts with bacon from The Cheesecake Factory: Try for Thanksgiving

What makes Brussels sprouts better? Bacon.

That’s why this crispy Brussels sprouts recipe from The Cheesecake Factory, complete with bacon and a maple butter glaze, is a perfect side dish for Thanksgiving.

"Our crispy Brussels sprouts is a favorite dish on our menu, and it’s perfect for fall when Brussels Sprouts are in peak season," says Brandon Cook, executive chef of Culinary Research & Development at The Cheesecake Factory. "We fry our Brussels sprouts which adds a beautiful nutty, earthy almost roasted flavor but also gives them a wonderful crispiness."

To make the maple-butter glaze, you can make your own by combining warm syrup and butter (try equal parts and then tweak to your personal taste preference as needed).

"The Maple-Butter Glaze adds just a hint of sweetness to the smoky, earthy, nutty flavors of this dish," adds Cook, noting it’s also delicious on other fall vegetables like sweet potatoes and roasted squash.

And a word to the wise before you get cooking: "Be careful not to overcrowd the fryer or frying pan – the Brussels Sprouts expand as they cook due to their high water content," says Cook.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Servings: Serves 1

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes (Brussels sprouts take approximately 1 minute + the leaves will be done in approximately 5-10 seconds)

Ingredients:

6 oz. Brussels Sprouts, washed and drained well

1 oz. Brussels Sprouts Leaves

Pinch Coarse Salt

1 slice bacon, cooked crisp, chopped

1 oz. Maple-Butter Glaze or butter and maple syrup (Maple-Butter Glaze is available in fine food markets; you can also find various recipes for it online and in cookbooks)

Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Carefully remove some of the whole outer leaves from the Brussels sprouts and set aside.

2. Cut the Brussels sprouts into quarters and fry them until completely cooked, hot throughout and slightly crispy. Remove from the frying oil and allow to drain on paper towels.

3. Fry the Brussels sprout leaves until crispy. Remove from the frying oil and allow to drain on paper towels. Sprinkle a little coarse salt over the crispy leaves.

4. Place the quartered Brussels sprouts into a mixing bowl. Add the chopped bacon into the bowl. Drizzle the Maple Butter Glaze evenly over the ingredients and gently toss together. Place onto a serving plate or into a bowl.

5. Gently mound the crispy Brussels sprout leaves on top of the quartered Brussels sprouts.

