Cracker Barrel-loving family celebrates son’s first birthday at restaurant chain

The beloved country store has a new fan – and he may be the youngest yet.

Little Michael Magnotta made his Cracker Barrel debut last month in New Jersey as an early celebration for his first birthday. The tot, who turned 1 on Oct. 3, ventured out to the popular chain on Sept. 29 with his family to mark the exciting occasion.

CRACKER BARREL SHARES ORIGINAL MENU, LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

However, his appetite for the restaurant chain was inevitable.

Michael Magnotta, father of the newest country store lover, fell in love with Cracker Barrel in April 1998 when his grandparents took him for the first time to a location in Georgia.

Since then, for the past 20 years, Michael has been visiting Cracker Barrels across the country. When he married his wife, Nicole, the love for the chain continued – the pair incorporated the restaurant into their wedding day by having Cracker Barrel cornbread on each table, and having a peg game with pegs matching their wedding colors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Currently, his count is up to 100 – which he celebrated by driving from New Jersey with his wife to Lebanon, Tenn., home of the first Cracker Barrel.

Once the pair hit the impressive 100-store mark, the Magnottas decided to postpone visiting any more new Cracker Barrels until their son was born to start the next batch of 100 visits off right and ensure their family tradition was being passed down from the beginning, a press release shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Little Michael seemed to enjoy the experience as he was photographed in the iconic rocking chairs. He even got his own special “Rising Star” apron to wear to mark the occasion.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though this family is definitely dedicated to carrying on the Cracker Barrel tradition, they still have a long way to go before they can catch up to Ray and Wilma Yoder – the 80-year-old couple from Indiana who has visited all 645 Cracker Barrel locations in America.