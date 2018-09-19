Cracker Barrel adding bone-in fried chicken to menu

Better save your appetite, Cracker Barrel fans — the home-style restaurant chain is rolling out bone-in fried chicken across all 660 locations.

Nation’s Restaurant News is reporting that the trendy dish will be available at all of chain’s restaurants by next summer. At present, the finger-lickin’ staple is only available at just 45 locations.

“Our timeline is aggressive,” CEO Sandra Cochran told Restaurant News said of the move, made in part to combat disappointing quarterly sales.

Nevertheless, Cochran is confident about the potential that bone-in fried chicken brings.

“We are excited about how much the guests love it,” she added.

According to the outlet, over 170 Cracker Barrels across the country will be featuring the four-piece fried-chicken platter, which also comes with two sides and bread, by Thanksgiving 2018.

In other news, Hurricane Florence impacted roughly 37 locations of Cracker Barrel, which is headquartered in Lebanon, Tenn. Five remain closed, while the rest have resumed regular operating hours, according to Restaurant News.