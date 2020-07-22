Couple finds live caterpillar in their food, says restaurant worker cursed at them when they complained

It’s never fun to find something squirming around in your food.

A couple in England says they found a living caterpillar in the food they had delivered from a local establishment. Even worse, according to them, an employee at the restaurant “swore” at them when they called to ask for a refund and “slammed the phone down.”

Paul Madison says he and his partner Emma ordered the food after going out for a long bike ride, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports.

“We had just got back from a long cycle ride and fancied something quick,” he told SWNS. “We used the Uber eats app and the only place that was delivering at that time was La Vita. I order a large chicken kebab with chili sauce and my partner Emma ordered a medium with garlic sauce.”

According to Madison, “It all looked OK with my first few mouthfuls, but then Emma shrieked and spat her first mouthful out after seeing the caterpillar. We both stopped eating immediately.”

Madison says he called the restaurant and explained the situation, at which point, “They said they would send a driver to collect but there was no mention of a refund or replacement. I queried a refund and very abruptly the guy on the phone said I had to do it via Uber eats. I called the restaurant back and explained, now a different man answered and was very rude, swore and slammed the phone down.”

He continued, “At this moment the delivery driver had arrived and my partner showed him the caterpillar to which he was horrified and he said he would see if he could get us a replacement. But we couldn't eat at this point.”

According to SWNS, the restaurant’s manager said (in response to the complaint), “After nine years in the business this is the first time a customer has complained of a caterpillar in their food. It's not common. We do wash our lettuce and look out for things like that, but as it's green it can be very hard to spot. We would not have it in there on purpose and would like to apologize for that.”

He continued, “I was not here on the afternoon the complaint was dealt, but we would have been more than happy to replace it when our driver collected it from them, and we said we would investigate. As they ordered it from Uber Eats the refund would have to come from them, but if the customers calls us we can get it arranged.”