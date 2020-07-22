Burger King customer throws tape dispenser at worker over face mask policy: report

At Burger King, “have it your way” doesn’t mean “without a mask.”

A customer at a Burger King in Illinois reportedly assaulted a worker who told her to put a mask on. This is just the latest incident involving customers becoming irate or aggressive over a business’ mask policy.

Authorities arrested Antoinette Mallett after being alerted to the incident, The Herald-News reports. The woman allegedly became violent with a Burger King employee and broke several objects in the restaurant over a dispute involving face masks.

The worker reportedly told Mallett to put a mask on while in the restaurant, which prompted an aggressive response from Mallett. At one point, the suspect allegedly threw a tape dispenser at the fast-food employee.

Mallett reportedly broke a charity display and computer monitor before leaving the restaurant. Police later located her up the street from the restaurant and took her into custody.

Multiple reports have surfaced of workers dealing with aggressive customers over face mask policies.

Fox News previously reported that a California taco restaurant had to temporarily close its doors after multiple incidents involving workers dealing with harassment from customers who allegedly refused to abide by the restaurant’s face mask policy.

Hugo’s Tacos posted a statement on its Facebook page, explaining, “Our Taco Stands are exhausted by the constant conflicts over guests refusing to wear masks. Staff have been harassed, called named, and had objects and liquids thrown at them,” the statement reads. “A mask isn’t symbolic of anything other than our desire to keep our staff healthy.”

