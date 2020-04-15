Cooking Monster hosting 'snack chats' during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"C" is for cookie... and cheering up children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The beloved Cookie Monster of "Sesame Street" fame is entertaining kids with a new weekly web series during the COVID-19 crisis – and offering parents two much-needed minutes of alone time.

Amid the ongoing outbreak, "Sesame Street" has launched a Caring For Each Other campaign to provide free digital content to entertain and educate little ones during periods of extended quarantine at home.

HOW PARENTS CAN HANDLE GROWN CHILDREN WHO RETURNED HOME FOR QUARANTINE

Fans of the cookie-crazed Muppet will be especially delighted to learn that the furry blue monster is now hosting a video series called “Snack Chat,” with new episodes set to be uploaded each Tuesday, "Sesame Street" announced on YouTube.

With his signature energy and enthusiasm, Cookie Monster reminds kiddos to carefully wash their hands before digging into snacks at the beginning of each clip, a sanitizing step all the more important in the fight against COVID-19.

In the first episode, Cookie Monster invites kids to have a snack with him, suggesting a healthy snack like fruits or veggies might be a good option – though he, of course, will be having a cookie. In the second clip, the Muppet showed kids how to make a fruit smoothie using strawberries, milk and ice – supervised by an adult, however.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though a new “Snack Chat” was not uploaded on April 13, Cookie Monster did partake in a “monster meditation” that also looked fun.

“Your friends on Sesame Street are here to support you during the COVID-19 health crisis, as families everywhere are creating a ‘for now normal,’” the Sesame Street company said in a statement on the Caring For Each Other campaign.

“Children thrive with structure in their lives, and they learn best through play—even in everyday moments. So our site is filled with content you can use all day long to spark playful learning, offer children comfort, and focus a bit on yourself, too. After all, it's important that we take care of ourselves, so that we can best care for our families.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE