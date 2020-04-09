How parents can handle grown children who returned home for quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

There's no place like home… unless it's mom and dad's house.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most states have had to issue stay-at-home orders for residents, to protect the general public from exposing themselves to the virus. This, however, has led to a trend of young adults temporarily moving back in with their parents, either to escape an area with a lot of infections or to ride out the outbreak in a larger house.

Judy Holland, author of "HappiNest: Finding Fulfillment When Your Kids Leave Home," spoke with Fox News about how parents can handle children returning home after quarantine, whether they're college students whose classes ended early or grown-ups escaping COVID-19.

She recommended that parents take time to remind their kids that this is just a temporary pause in their lives, as returning home to mom and dad's house can sometimes feel like a step backward. But, as Holland says, this can actually be a good time to focus on self-improvement.

FLORIDA FAMILY PLAYS UNO WITH SON THROUGH WINDOW OF SPECIAL-NEEDS FACILITY AMID CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

"Remind your boomeranged young adults that this is time-out! A time to improve themselves and their prospects. Fill in the holes," she said. "Should they add a Ted Talk to their day? Reserve 20 minutes to read something interesting?"

To that end, Holland says it might be a good idea to rearrange the existing space to give your young adults a chance to get some of this work done, "especially if you have college kids who need to learn online."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Once that's settled, Holland says it's a good idea to define ground rules, like who does the laundry, who cleans, and who preps meals.

"They need to take an equal adult share of responsibilities. Don’t do everything for them."

This might also be a good time to bring back the family dinner, which is a good way to create a connection and provide an opportunity to share information, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hopefully, this crisis — as tough as it is — can bring out the best in us," Holland concluded. "Savor this rare opportunity to be together."