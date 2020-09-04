Coronavirus pandemic has Americans eating healthier, buying foods to boost immunity

The coronavirus pandemic has motivated Americans to prioritize healthy eating habits, new research suggests.

Foods that boost immunity, metabolism and improve mental health are becoming more sought after during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 77% of consumers saying they want to do more to increase their health habits for the future, according to new research from Chicago-based food processing company Archer Daniels Midland.

The research, as reported by FoodDive, indicates that plant-based diets — as alternatives to meat-centric meals — continue to be a growing trend. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) found that 18% of consumers in the U.S. purchased their first plant-based protein products during the pandemic, with 92% saying they’ll continue to buy them.

The news comes on the heels of separate research from Stanford Medicine scientists published in August, which revealed that a diet including an average of two servings of plant-based meat alternatives can lower some cardiovascular risk factors as compared to a diet with the same serving size of animal meat. And plant-based products appear to be selling better alongside real meat. A study by Kroger, America's largest grocery store chain, found that plant-based meat sold better in the beef aisle during the pandemic, suggesting perhaps that meat-eaters are increasingly looking for alternative protein options.

Consumers are also buying more greens, citrus-containing fruits, spices and herbal beverages with immune-boosting benefits, with 57% of global consumers saying they’re more concerned about using food as fuel to fight off disease, according to the ADM survey.

What's more, 51% surveyed said they’re looking for protein-rich foods that will help boost metabolic health to maintain weight, especially with more people working from home and going out less frequently resulting in more of a sedentary lifestyle.

Still, even before the pandemic hit, more consumers were making healthier eating choices. A separate survey of 1,600 consumers from L.E.K. Consulting, conducted in 2018, found that 63% tried to eat healthy most or all of the time, and were seeking out labels with fewer ingredients, non-GMOs and no preservatives.