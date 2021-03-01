Cold Stone Creamery announces Lucky Charms flavor just in time for St Patrick's Day

Luck is delicious.

While ice cream lovers have plenty of green options for St. Patrick’s Day, they don’t necessarily have a lot of ice cream flavors that are specifically inspired by Irish folklore. Fortunately, one ice cream chain is taking care of that this year.

Cold Stone Creamery announced the addition of Lucky Charms Ice Cream to its line-up this year. According to a press release, the new flavor is inspired by the popular cereal that features marshmallows shaped like various charms (that may or may not bring luck).

Sara Schmillen, vice president at Cold Stone Creamery’s parent company Kahala Brands, said, "Cold Stone Creamery is delighted to partner with General Mills this month to bring the magic beyond the cereal bowl and introduce this limited time flavor. Guests of all ages will enjoy the nostalgia of this combination, and it's sure to bring some luck your way!"

The new flavor will be used for various specialty items, including an ice cream dish that’s served in a green waffle cone and includes extra marshmallows and gold glitter. Cold Stone Creamery will also be serving a shake inspired by the flavor that also extra marshmallows and gold glitter.

The Lucky Charms Ice Cream is available in Cold Stone Creamery locations starting on March 1 and will be available for the rest of the month.

Cold Stone Creamery recently announced its 10 most popular ice cream flavors from last year, which included another popular green flavor. According to the results, mint was the seventh most popular flavor for the chain of ice cream parlors.