Girl Scouts releasing cookie-inspired sneakers with K-Swiss

Girl Scout cookies aren’t just delicious. Now, they’re stylish, too.

K-Swiss and Girl Scouts USA have developed a new line of sneakers inspired by the beloved cookies, according to recent reports.

"Girl Scout x K-Swiss Court 66" is set to be released next month and will be available at K-Swiss, the Girl Scouts online store and Foot Locker, according to Good Morning America.

"At K-Swiss we believe that entrepreneurship is the new aspiration of young people, our target audience," Barney Waters, the K-Swiss president said, per GMA. "The Girl Scout cookie program teaches important lessons of entrepreneurship early on, and so it was a program we wanted to support in a creative way."

The collection includes three styles of shoe inspired by classic Girl Scout cookies and their colorful boxes, according to pictures acquired by GMA.

The shoes based on Thin Mints are mint green and brown, with brown polka dots on the inside.

The Samoas-inspired shoes are reminiscent of the cookies’ boxes. The shoes are orange with magenta shoelaces and lining.

Finally, the shoes based on Trefoils are tan and blue, with the shape of the cookie embossed on the sides.