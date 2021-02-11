Cold Stone Creamery reveals top 10 'most-loved' ice cream flavors

Stop asking for samples, you're probably just going to order one of these 10 ice cream flavors.

When it comes to ice cream, there’s seemingly no limit to the variety of flavors. It’s not uncommon for customers to walk into an ice cream parlor and find themselves faced with a massive list of choices, ranging from classics (like chocolate or vanilla) to some truly unexpected creations.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Cold Stone Creamery recently revealed its top 10 "most-loved" flavors (i.e., most popular flavors) of 2020. While the list is mostly made up of obvious choices, there are still some surprises among Cold Stone's familiar scoop-shop favorites.

"We know there are all kinds of love – familial, friendship, romantic, self-love… And to celebrate all that love, we're sharing a list of most-loved ice cream flavors with our guests this Valentine's Day," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Cold Stone Creamery’s parent company, Kahala Brands, in a press release.

According to Cold Stone Creamery's online ordering data, the most popular flavor sold at U.S. locations is Cake Batter. Coming in second is one of the most ubiquitous ice cream flavors, chocolate. And French vanilla, another simple yet classic flavor, came in third.

Sweet Cream took fourth place, while cheesecake coming in fifth. Coffee, Strawberry and Mint took the next three slots, with cookie dough and cotton candy rounding out the top 10.

"No matter what type of love you're celebrating this Valentine's Day, we hope to continue bringing people together over our sweet treats," Schmillen said.