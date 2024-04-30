Coffee vs. matcha tea: What does your morning drink choice say about you?

The great debate: Do you drink coffee or matcha in the morning?

Sixty-six percent of Americans start their morning with coffee each day, per the National Coffee Association, but drinking matcha has become more popular over the last few years.

Matcha tea is often consumed as an alternative to coffee, as green tea leaves offer caffeination amounts similar to that of coffee (it can vary based on the leaves' source and how the tea is made).

Although both choices are popular, the two drinks could have differing affects on sleep, energy and more.

Califia Farms, a plant-based, dairy-free beverage company, put the two to the test by doing a poll of 2,000 Americans, half who drink coffee and the other half who drink matcha.

The survey found that 54% of matcha drinkers wake up early while 53% of coffee drinkers sleep in later.

It also found that those who drink matcha might be more active than those that drink coffee, as matcha drinkers tend to exercise an average of 3.8 times per week, versus coffee drinkers at 2.8 times each week.

In terms of literary consumption, matcha drinkers read about six books per year while coffee drinkers read about four, the group found.

Additionally, most coffee drinkers (75%) typically make their morning beverage at home — while only 66% of matcha drinkers can say the same.

Because of this, matcha drinkers often spend more on their everyday beverages than the typical coffee consumer.

Those who enjoy matcha say it’s "important to stay on top of new and upcoming trends" (62%), while just 47% of coffee drinkers agreed with that statement.

The survey also found that coffee drinkers tend to spend their weekends watching a movie (38%) and hanging out with friends and family (34%) — while matcha drinkers prefer spending time with others (34%) over watching movies (30%).

One thing the two types of beverage consumers agree on, however, is that a beach-side resort is their vacation destination of choice, according to the survey.

Califia Farms chief marketing officer Suzanne Ginestro told Fox News Digital there are agreements among the different morning beverage drinkers.

"Both invest time and a significant amount of money to make the perfect pour, clearly demonstrating that coffee and matcha are essential parts of daily routines," she said.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Nichole Andrews of Tri-Cities, Washington, told Fox News Digital that both morning beverage options are rich in antioxidants and can protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

"Free radicals can harm DNA and other cellular components, potentially leading to cancer development," said Andrews, who's known as "The Oncology Dietitian," as she addresses the way people view food and its impact on cancer risk and management.

The antioxidants found in coffee and tea, such as polyphenols and catechins, neutralize these free radicals, she said, reducing the risk of cellular damage.

"While coffee and tea offer a range of health benefits when consumed in moderation, it's essential to acknowledge the potential downsides associated with additives like syrup, sugar, excessive cream and other calorie-laden ingredients," said Andrews.

Perri Ormont Blumberg contributed reporting.

