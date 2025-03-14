Coffee creamer products recalled after 'complaints of spoilage and illness'

A brand of coffee creamer has been recalled after the manufacturer "received complaints of spoilage and illness" from customers who used the product.

More than 12,500 cases of two International Delight coffee creamer varieties sold at stores in 31 states — including Florida, Texas and New York — were recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Select 32-ounce bottles of International Delight Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll and International Delight Hazelnut coffee creamers have been impacted.

COFFEE CONFLICT COULD SIGNAL 'DOOMED RELATIONSHIP' FOR SPARRING COUPLE

The FDA categorized the recall as a Class II risk, meaning the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

A voluntary recall was initiated on Feb. 21 and has not been issued a termination date.

The FDA labeled the product a Class II risk on March 12.

International Delight's parent company is Danone North America, with offices in Colorado and New York.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"International Delight is aware of a texture issue that some consumers have experienced with two of our creamers," a representative for Danone North America told Fox News Digital.

"We take every concern to heart, because this is not the quality we strive for."

Both creamers have a producing plant code of 51-4114 S.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The International Delight Hazelnut creamer has a best-by date of July 2, while the International Delight Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll creamer has a best-by date of July 3.

"While we know this is disappointing for our creamer fans, testing data has confirmed that this is not a food safety issue," the Danone representative said.

"We chose to voluntarily recall these isolated products out of an abundance of caution while we address the quality issue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other states where the International Delight creamers were sold are Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.