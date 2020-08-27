Over $5.5M worth of cocaine found smuggled with yams and potatoes at UK airport

Yams are meant to be served with a Thanksgiving turkey, not pounds of cocaine.

Authorities in England recently seized multiple shipments that contained hidden drugs at London's Gatwick Airport. The total amount of cocaine seized in these shipments is reportedly worth millions of dollars.

Over $5.5 million worth of cocaine was seized after being discovered in three different shipments, according to the UK's National Crime Agency. Two of the shipments were reportedly a week apart on flights from Kingston, Jamaica, and the drugs were hidden among vegetables.

According to The Independent, the cocaine was hidden in crates of vegetables, including sweet potatoes and yams. The first shipment reportedly contained about 48 pounds of the drug, while the second contained about 66 pounds.

A third shipment was discovered later in August, this time with about 6 pounds of cocaine suspended in a liquid solution.

In a statement shared with Fox News, Regional Director for Border Force Tim Kingsberry said, “Through the diligence and hard work of Border Force officers, we have prevented millions of pounds of cocaine from reaching Britain’s streets.”

"I hope this detection sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can smuggle dangerous drugs into the UK. We will find and confiscate these items and we will bring you to justice.”

In a post on the National Crime Agency website, Branch Commander Mark McCormack said, “Working with our colleagues at Border Force we are determined to do all we can to stop class A drugs reaching the streets of the UK, where they can cause so much damage. These seizures are an example of that in action, and our investigations are ongoing.”