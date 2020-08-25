American Airlines passenger throws expletive-laden fit over mask mandate: report

Another day, another story about an incident on an airplane involving face masks.

Footage that was reportedly filmed on an American Airlines flight shows a passenger arguing with a flight attendant and then storming down the aisle and shouting at various people on the aircraft. According to reports, the incident was sparked when the passenger was told he had to keep his face mask on.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The incident occurred on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport, TMZ reports. The passenger reportedly claimed that he was having trouble breathing while wearing the mask.

The footage begins with the passenger (who appears to be wearing his mask) already arguing with a flight attendant. It’s unclear what exactly the attendant is asking the man to do, although the passenger can be heard saying “call the cops” and “I’m not sitting down.”

The passenger also appears to complain about the other flight attendants, but it’s not entirely clear from the footage what the issue was.

Eventually, the flight attendant threatens to have the man arrested. At that point, the passenger appears to take out his phone and call someone. While on the phone, the passenger appears to say that he’s “about to turn this whole s--- up.”

He then begins yelling into the phone.

The pilot can then be heard making an announcement that the plane will return to the gate where “police and authorities will be boarding the plane to arrest the gentleman.” The footage ends, however, before the plane returns to the gate.

Fox News reached out to American Airlines but it did not immediately respond.