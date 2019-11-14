Chuck E. Cheese ditching animatronic band, getting rid of tokens as part of nationwide redesign

Like so many aspiring rock bands that can only manage to book shows at their local pizza joints, Chuck E. Cheese’s famed animatronic band is finally throwing in the towel.

As part of the chain’s efforts to update its restaurants for a more modern age, Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the nation will be ditching their robotic stage shows in favor of “modern” dance floors that light up as guests move across it, and where Chuck E. Cheese himself will appear every hour.

Several locations of the chain had already nixed their animatronic bands starting in 2017, with an executive explaining that it was all in the service of bringing “the best entertainment value” to its young guests.

Chuck E. Cheese’s latest announcement, however, confirms that all of its restaurants will now be ditching the robotics as part of its “fresh, modern” update. Other changes include a new logo, a new color scheme, and what the brand describes as “sleeker furniture” and “refined signage.”

It’s not just the robotic band that’s getting the boot, either. Chuck E. Cheese locations are moving away from tokens, and toward an “All You Can Play” model, whereby guardians can “load up” a card or a wristband with an amount of “time” for their children to use.

These changes have already taken effect at several locations, according to The Takeout. The remaining locations are expected to reflect the same remodel, as well.

CEC Entertainment, Inc., the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, did not reveal a time frame for the restaurant remodels.