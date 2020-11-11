Jameson Whiskey offering chance to win $5,000 'Whiskey Tree' for the holidays

This Christmas tree is built with holiday spirits.

Whiskey-inspired "trees" are the latest trend of 2020, at least according to Jameson Irish Whiskey.

The blended Irish whiskey-maker is currently offering a chance to win its limited-edition “Whiskey Tree” for the 2020 holiday season, made with more than 100 of its festively green (but empty) Jameson bottles.

Whisky drinkers of legal age can enter to win one of the nearly-9-foot trees now through Nov. 20 at Jameson's official website. Each "tree," valued at $5,000 each, will be delivered to the seven winners' homes and assembled in two hours by two of Jameson’s specialists.

Recipients will also get a $45 gift card that can be used for a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel, the whisky giant said Wednesday.

"We understand the holidays are different this year, and we hope our legendary trees will give a few lucky consumers some extraordinary holiday memories with friends and family," Angelica Scibilio, brand director of Jameson, said in a statement.

On a related note, Americans seem to be drinking more during the pandemic: Alcohol consumption among adults over the age of 30 increased by 14% from 2019, according to researchers in the journal JAMA Network Open.