Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

DRINKS
Published

Jameson Whiskey offering chance to win $5,000 'Whiskey Tree' for the holidays

The brand is giving away seven of the 'trees" to lucky fans

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Americans start holiday shopping early out of coronavirus boredomVideo

Americans start holiday shopping early out of coronavirus boredom

Fox Biz Flash: Wednesday, 09/23

This Christmas tree is built with holiday spirits.  

Whiskey-inspired "trees" are the latest trend of 2020, at least according to Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Jameson Irish Whiskey is giving away Christmas "trees" made with over 100 of its whiskey bottles and a unique lighting system. (Jameson)

Jameson Irish Whiskey is giving away Christmas "trees" made with over 100 of its whiskey bottles and a unique lighting system. (Jameson)

The blended Irish whiskey-maker is currently offering a chance to win its limited-edition “Whiskey Tree” for the 2020 holiday season, made with more than 100 of its festively green (but empty) Jameson bottles.

6 SURPRISING FACTS ABOUT IRISH WHISKEY 

Whisky drinkers of legal age can enter to win one of the nearly-9-foot trees now through Nov. 20 at Jameson's official website. Each "tree," valued at $5,000 each, will be delivered to the seven winners' homes and assembled in two hours by two of Jameson’s specialists.

Recipients will also get a $45 gift card that can be used for a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel, the whisky giant said Wednesday.

"We understand the holidays are different this year, and we hope our legendary trees will give a few lucky consumers some extraordinary holiday memories with friends and family," Angelica Scibilio, brand director of Jameson, said in a statement.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOXLIFESTYLE NEWS

On a related note, Americans seem to be drinking more during the pandemic: Alcohol consumption among adults over the age of 30 increased by 14% from 2019, according to researchers in the journal JAMA Network Open. 