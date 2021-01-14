Expand / Collapse search
Chobani, known for its yogurt and oat milk, now launching a line of cold brew coffee drinks

The Greek yogurt company is moving into the cold brew coffee aisle with four new varieties

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Chobani is pairing coffee with its yogurt.

The food company, known for its Greek yogurt, is launching ready-to-drink coffees made with cold brew and featuring its proprietary oat milks and dairy creamers. The debut comes as more plant-based food companies attempt to infiltrate the dairy aisle.

Chobani is launching four new cold brew coffee products. (Chobani).

Chobani says its new caffeinated product launch is fueling consumer demand in the growing $1.6 billion ready-to-drink coffee category, noting it’s seen 17% year-over-year growth.

The products come in four varieties: Cold Brew Pure Black, a non-dairy flavor with no sugar; Cold Brew with Sweet Creamer and Cold Brew with Vanilla, both made with dairy milk; and Cold Brew with Oatmilk, non-dairy and made with gluten-free oats.

Chobani described its new coffee products as "geared for the passionate coffee drinker looking for cold-press brews who love the added taste of creamers made from farm-fresh milk and oat milk."

While the mercury may be dropping in cooler months, more Americans continue to crave cold brew coffee. Starbucks earlier this month announced the addition of a honey almond milk cold brew, noting that cold brew coffee alone has generated $1 billion in sales for the company. 