Chipotle retweets post about Adam Levine's torso looking 'like a Chipotle bag'

This might explain why you were craving Chipotle after Maroon 5’s halftime show.

Chipotle is at least acknowledging the notion that Adam Levine’s naked, tattooed torso might resemble one of their signature paper bags now that fans are comparing the two following Maroon 5’s set at Super Bowl LIII.

On Sunday night, the fast-casual burrito chain retweeted a post shared by Twitter user PaigePierce15, who simply wrote, “Adam Levine with his shirt off looks like a Chipotle bag.”

Other users began responding and sharing side-by-side comparisons, with some writing, “I see it,” or “I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought the same.” Another also joked that he couldn’t “unsee” the image after it was pointed out.

Levine’s tattoos weren’t the only thing being mocked, either. Social media users also likened his tank top to a style of “’70s home décor,” with some pointing out the similarities of his shirt to their drapes, pillows and chairs.

Levine has yet to publicly comment on his alleged resemblance to fast-food bags or upholstery. The Thursday before the halftime show, however, he did break his silence regarding the backlash over the band’s decision to play the gig, largely due to artists protesting the NFL over kneeling controversies, and the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick,

"No one thought about it more than I did," Levine said of the decision to take the Super Bowl stage. "No one put more thought and love into this than I did. ... I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."

