Chipotle taking annual Boorito promotion entirely online this Halloween

Chipotle’s annual Halloween deal is making a comeback – though it, like everything else, is going to look a little different this year.

For 2020, the chain’s yearly Boorito promotion will move entirely online. So, instead of being forced to dress up in a costume and trek out to your nearest Chipotle for a $4 burrito, bowl, salad or taco, you can now sit comfortably at home and earn a buy-one-get-one meal.

"Over the years, Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle and while we can't have our usual in-person event, canceling completely was never an option for us," says Chris Brandt, the chief marketing officer, via a press release. "This year, we've introduced a virtual Boorito to help our fans celebrate and enjoy our real food from anywhere this Halloween."

Though, like any good Halloween celebration, there’s a trick with this treat.

Only 500,000 of the BOGO entrée codes will be provided this year. To win one, follow Chipotle on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, where a keyword will be revealed for fans to text to 888-222 to redeem. The coupons will be released from Oct. 29-31 and are only redeemable on Halloween day.