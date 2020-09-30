Burger King Belgium is angling for a Michelin star

If it really is the king of burgers, then it should be treated as such.

For restaurants across the world, one of the greatest honors is to receive a star from the Michelin Guide. Typically, these stars are awarded to high-end restaurants run by accomplished chefs, but one fast-food chain is hoping to change that.

Burger King in Belgium launched a social media and advertising campaign targeted at earning a Michelin star. The chain has propped up its Master Angus burger as the reason for the award and hopes that Michelin agrees.

On Twitter, Burger King Belgium wrote, “We want... no, we need... no, we DESERVE a Michelin star for our Master Angus! Sign this petition and help us get one!” The message concluded with a link to a Change.org petition to help get Burger King a spot in the coveted guidebook.

The Master Angus burger is served with a creamy sauce with mustard and onions, crispy onions, tomatoes and arugula. As the name suggests, the burger is made from Angus beef.

Michelin has noticed the campaign and will, in fact, be tasting and rating Burger King’s Master Angus burger, Ad Week reports. According to the news outlet, the Michelin Guide will be rating the food (and the chain) on various aspects, including the quality of the product, the mastery of the cooking technique, the harmony of flavors, the personality of the chef and consistency between visits.

An announcement will reportedly be made on the subject by November.

If Burger King Belgium earns a Michelin Star, it will be the first BK to do so.