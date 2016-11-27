China bans 'erotic' videos of women eating bananas online

Live-streaming video services in China are reportedly being required to monitor all users' content for inappropriate material, including videos of women eating bananas.

Sometimes a banana is just a banana, but Internet-monitoring authorities in China are not taking any chances, and this week they announced a ban on videos of women eating bananas in an “erotic” manner.

According to the BBC, live-streaming video services in China are required to monitor the content their users are producing to make sure they aren’t putting anything untoward or “inappropriate” out there.

That’s a tall order for any streaming service, especially now that inappropriate content apparently includes suggestive displays of fruit-eating.

The new rules reportedly ban live-stream video performers from wearing stockings and garters while hosting their videos and also from eating bananas “in an erotic manner.”

Banana-eating itself is not banned, just doing it in an erotic manner. It remains to be seen if the camera talent finds a way around the no-banana rule or simply moves on to suggestively eating other fruit.

