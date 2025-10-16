Hamburger Helper sales surge as Americans tighten budgets and seek cheap, filling meals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As groceries get more expensive and Americans remain unsure about their economic future, shoppers are gravitating toward a tried-and-true budget meal.

Eagle Foods, the Cleveland, Ohio-based company behind Hamburger Helper, told Fox News Digital its year-over-year sales rose 14.5% in August.

The savory, cheese-forward Hamburger Helper meal kit — introduced in 1971 — has attracted consumers for decades as a quick and easy way to prepare inexpensive ground beef. Eagle Foods said the brand is benefiting today from renewed consumer interest tied to inflation and tighter household budgets.

Mala Wiedemann, an executive vice president at Eagle Foods, said in a previous news release the brand is experiencing a "blockbuster resurgence."

"Just as in 1971, the brand has become a destination for consumers seeking convenience, bold flavor and affordability amid high inflation, rising beef prices, unemployment concerns and increasing demands on multi-earner households," she said.

Courtney Alev, an associate director of product management at Credit Karma, noted the Hamburger Helper comeback "says a lot about how consumers are coping with the rising cost of groceries."

"When budgets are tight, families often turn to meals that stretch further without sacrificing comfort," Alev told Fox News Digital.

"It’s a reminder that even small shifts in spending, like swapping out takeout for an affordable home-cooked meal, reflect how squeezed many households are feeling right now."

The California-based expert said Credit Karma data shows that 77% of Americans cite grocery prices as the steepest increase they've experienced in recent years.

A surge in purchases of "stretch meals" — meals that make groceries go a bit further — is a "clear signal" that consumers are feeling the pressure, Alev said.

"Families are getting creative, prioritizing meals that stretch their dollars but still bring comfort to the table."

"Food is often the first place people feel that pinch because it's a core need for survival and represents a significant portion of most consumers' budgets, making it especially vulnerable to cost shifts based on macroeconomic factors," she said.

"It can be an early indicator of broader economic stress."

For those looking for more ways to save, Alev suggested planning meals and recipes before heading to the store, in order to avoid buying things impulsively.

"Checking your local circulars or store apps for sales can also make a big difference," she said.

"By sticking to a list and building meals around versatile, affordable and in-season ingredients, budgets can stretch further and shoppers can feel less of that pinch at checkout."

But Alev concluded that the popularity of Hamburger Helper and other budget-friendly boxed dinners may help families preserve comforting rituals even in challenging economic times.

"It's a small yet powerful reflection of how Americans are adapting by finding ways to balance financial pressure while maintaining a sense of normalcy and quality of life."