Chili's in Florida fined over $62,000 after employee falls into vat of scalding water

A Chili’s in Florida has found itself in hot water after an employee was scalded during an odd on-the-job accident.

Brinker Florida, which is a division of Brinker International Restaurants, has reportedly been fined over $62,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after one of its employees at a Doral restaurant fell from a platform and into a vat of 185-degree water in October 2018, The Miami Herald reported.

OSHA detailed findings of several “serious” violations at the restaurant, including ladders that were not inspected or cleaned of “grease/debris,” as well as the absence of a guardrail or safety net to protect workers “from falling into or onto the dangerous equipment.”

The OSHA’s report specifically faulted the employer for not protecting employees from a Cleveland OES-6.20 Combi Oven Steamer, as well as a Frymaster FE155CSE Rethermalizer, which is used to heat frozen or prepackaged foods, and was reported to be the piece of equipment that the employee had fallen into, according to the Herald.

OSHA proposed penalties of $62,415 in total, though Brinker Florida retains a right to contest. The Herald reported that Brinker Florida “likely will reach a settlement.”

The extent of the employee’s injuries was not detailed.