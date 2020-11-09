Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fitness + Well-being
Published

Chili pepper consumption could help people live longer, says American Heart Association

Research suggests that chili peppers might lower risks of cardiovascular diseases, cancer

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chili peppers might just be the spice of life, according to a new study.

The American Heart Association released a statement teasing its findings on Monday, which are set to be presented later this week at a virtual conference titled “Scientific Sessions 2020.”

HAVING A BABY LATER IN LIFE MAY INCREASE LONGEVITY, STUDY SUGGESTS

Preliminary research has suggested that regular chili pepper consumers could have longer lifespans due to the fruit’s anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer and blood-glucose regulating properties. These factors play a role in reducing a person’s risk of dying from a cardiovascular disease or cancer, according to the AHA.

Chili peppers have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer and blood-glucose regulating properties. (iStock)

Chili peppers have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer and blood-glucose regulating properties. (iStock)

DIABETICS SEE LOWER DEATH RISK IF THEY DRINK THESE BEVERAGES DAILY, STUDY SUGGESTS

Researchers who have come to this determination analyzed 4,728 studies related to chili peppers and the aforementioned illnesses.

More than 570,000 health records were included in these studies, which included people from the U.S., Italy, China and Iran. The candidates who ate chili peppers regularly had “a 26% relative reduction in cardiovascular mortality; a 23% relative reduction in cancer mortality; and a 25% relative reduction in all-cause mortality.”

A report on chili pepper consumption and fatal illnesses will be discussed at the Scientific Sessions 2020 conference. (American Heart Association)

A report on chili pepper consumption and fatal illnesses will be discussed at the Scientific Sessions 2020 conference. (American Heart Association)

MORE AMERICANS ON DIETS FROM A DECADE AGO, CDC FINDS

“We were surprised to find that in these previously published studies, regular consumption of chili pepper was associated with an overall risk-reduction of all cause, CVD and cancer mortality,” said the report’s senior author Dr. Bo Xu. “It highlights that dietary factors may play an important role in overall health.”

Although there is data showing that chili pepper eaters appear to have lower risks of dying from a cardiovascular disease or cancer, it cannot be determined with certainty that the spicy plants are solely responsible or contribute to prolonged life.

The candidates who ate chili peppers regularly had a relative reduction in cardiovascular, cancer and all-cause mortality. (American Heart Association)

The candidates who ate chili peppers regularly had a relative reduction in cardiovascular, cancer and all-cause mortality. (American Heart Association)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He added: “More research, especially evidence from randomized controlled studies, is needed to confirm these preliminary findings.”

Of those who ate chili peppers, consumption rates were variable, so it is not clear how much would need to be consumed to offer health benefits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.