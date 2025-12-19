Expand / Collapse search
Recipes

'American Kitchen' chef serves creamy acorn squash soup in edible bowls 'that everyone will love'

Gluten-free, dairy-free recipe uses roasted vegetables and coconut cream for holiday comfort food

By Peter Burke Fox News
Easy acorn squash soup recipe offers crowd-pleasing holiday dish Video

Easy acorn squash soup recipe offers crowd-pleasing holiday dish

Chef Brooke Baevsky cooks a plant-based holiday dish, roasting vegetables, blending them and serving the dish inside edible bowls. She tells how flavor, texture and presentation make a crowd-friendly centerpiece. (Fox Nation, "American Kitchen")

Squash Soup in acorn squash bowls by Brooke Baevsky

Ingredients 

Acorn squash

Garlic cloves 

Extra-virgin olive oil

Yellow onion

Carrots

Sea salt

Black pepper

Nutmeg

Veggie broth

Fresh thyme leaves 

Balsamic vinegar

Maple syrup

Pepitas 

Microgreens 

Acorn squash in bowls are shown.

Brooke Baevsky's acorn squash soup in edible bowls is gluten-free. (Fox Nation)

6 acorn squash for bowls 

Extra virgin olive oil 

4 acorn squash to peel and dice 

4 large yellow onions 

1 pound carrots 

1 garlic bulb

Fresh thyme leaves 

Add and blend with: 

2 quarts of veggie broth

Season with: 

Sea salt 

Black pepper 

Nutmeg 

Fresh thyme leaves 

Balsamic vinegar 

Maple syrup 

Garnish

Toasted pepitas 

Microgreens

Dairy-free sour cream 

Roast vegetables in oven, 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Chefs David Burke and Brooke Baevsky hold spoons in a kitchen.

Celebrity chefs David Burke and Brooke Baevsky sample the acorn squash soup on Fox Nation's "American Kitchen." (Fox Nation)

Tools

Immersion blender 

Roasting pan 

6 qt pot 

Ladle 

Oven mitts

Spatula 

Serving spoon for sour cream 

Brooke Baevsky blends together ingredients.

Baevsky blends her acorn squash soup on "American Kitchen." (Fox Nation)

Click here to learn more about Fox Nation's "American Kitchen" series.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.

