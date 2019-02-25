Chick-fil-A selling cheese sauce in select markets

Chick-fil-A has its customers saying cheese — but only in certain areas.

The nation’s beloved fast-food chain is reportedly selling a “thick and goopy” cheese sauce in select regions of the United States, Insider reported.

According to Business Insider, the company has rolled out the unique sauce to about 190 restaurants in the country’s Northeast and Midwest.

Those lucky enough to have sampled the sauce, which reportedly costs $1.19 per packet, seem to enjoy it.

The cheese sauce is not the only special item on the chicken chain’s limited regional menu. Guacamole is available at select Southern California locations of Chick-fil-A, while jalapeno poppers make an appearance at some Texas and New Mexico locations. Mac and cheese also made it onto certain menus throughout the country after the chain experimented with a number of different recipes.