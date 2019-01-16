Chick-fil-A testing spicier menu options in select cities

Chick-fil-A is certainly bringing the heat in Arizona.

The chicken-based fast food chain is testing a few new, spicier options – for breakfast and lunch – at Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma restaurants, the company announced in a news release.

“We’re excited to spice-up the menu and see what happens in these test markets,” Matt Reed, part of the restaurant’s menu development team, said in a statement.

For breakfast, Chick-fil-A created a Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit. Instead of the breaded chicken breast inside the usual popular breakfast sandwich, the spicier option has two chicken strips in between the biscuit for about $3.09.

Chick-fil-A has also added the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich with a piece of grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato inside a multigrain brioche bun to the menu. The sandwich comes in at about $4.95.

The spicy grilled sandwich is also available on its catering menu in a bundle that can feed 10 people.

Additionally, certain locations in Arizona, Texas and Philadelphia have added Spicy Chick-n-Strips to its menu. For three strips, the limited menu item is about $3.99.

Chick-fil-A is also testing chocolate brownies at certain locations in Richmond, Virginia, the Bay Area and South Florida, it said in another news release this week.

Last year, Chick-fil-A rolled out a series of meal kits with pre-measured ingredients in the Atlanta area for chicken aficionados to cook at home.