Chick-fil-A suffers sauce shortage amid industry-wide supply chain issues

Say goodbye to that extra Chick-fil-A sauce -- at least for now.

Chick-fil-A is reportedly limiting the number of sauces that customers can receive with their meals amid industry-wide supply chain shortages.

According to an email sent to customers and obtained by WTRF, Chick-fil-A will limit customers to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work through this," Chick-fil-A said in its email, per WTRF.

The company’s decision to limit the number of sauces per customer comes about a week after it announced that it may start running out of sauces.

On May 4, Chick-fil-A posted an alert on its website titled: "Industrywide Supply Chain Shortages."

In a statement provided to Fox News, a spokesperson said that the company is working to fix the issue.

"Due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces," the spokesperson said. "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience."

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only restaurant chain suffering from supply chain shortages.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, McAllister’s Deli and sandwich chain Schlotzsky’s have all announced that some items may be temporarily unavailable because of the supply chain shortages.