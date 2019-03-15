Chick-fil-A debuting Frosted Key Lime drink on menus nationwide

Chick-fil-A is ready to bring its Frosted Key Lime beverage nationwide.

After what it described as a successful test run in Austin last year, the fast-food chain officially announced on Thursday that the drink – a blend of its IceDream dairy dessert, lemonade (or sugar-free lemonade) and the flavors of three types of limes – will debut on menus Monday.

SEE IT: NORTH CAROLINA MAN BUYS CHICK-FIL-A FOR 11 SERVICEMEN

“The Frosted Key Lime intrigued our guests because of its unique color and flavor combination. Once they tried it, they were hooked,” said a team member in Austin, per a news release. “Frosted Key Lime also became a fast favorite among our team — we would often drink it during our breaks.”

Chick-fil-A further noted that the color of the drink, a muted green, comes from natural elements including turmeric and spirulina.

“If you like how our IceDream and Lemonade taste together in our Frosted Lemonade, just wait until you try Frosted Key Lime,” said recipe developer Christy Cook, adding that she took inspiration from an idea for a Key Lime Pie Milkshake that Chick-fil-A once considered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Frosted Key Lime drink, which Chick-fil-A seems intent on not calling a “shake,” will be available for a limited time between March 18 and May 25.