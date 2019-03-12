North Carolina man buys Chick-fil-A for servicemen in honor of late veteran brother, PTSD support

Two men in North Carolina paid a good deed forward in honor of their late stepbrother Joshua, a Marine veteran who took his own life last week.

The two brothers were having a meal at a Chick-fil-A bill and one of them, Jonathan, surprised a group of 11 servicemen with the generous gesture of paying their bill in remembrance of Joshua and to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

On March 9, Stephen Full took to Facebook to share the "proud big brother moment,” which unfolded in a Durham location of the chicken-centric chain.

“As we were eating, two military personnel walked in and began to order. Jonathan immediately got up and went to pay for their meal,” Stephen wrote online in a post that has since been liked over 700 times. “Little did he know, about 9 more [servicemen] walked in lol. He didn’t even bat an eye and asked everyone in line to allow the 9 to come to the front of the line.”

“As he paid for their meals, in remembrance of our late brother Joshua who suffered mentally from severe PTSD, he asked them to reach out to anyone they knew with PTSD and try their best to get them the help they needed,” he continued. “We thanked them for their service and left.”

“[We] taught our boys to take care of the people that take care of us,” Stephen mused of Jonathan’s act of kindness. “Please share this, in expanding efforts for PTSD support for the men and women that fight for our country everyday.”

According to WTVD, the men’s stepbrother, Joshua, had been battling severe PTSD after returning from a tour of the Middle East, and took his own life last week.

Now, the brothers hope to raise greater awareness, support and discussion of the disorder.

“It was a way for me to express my gratitude for what they do and help me grieve for my brother,” 34-year-old Jonathan told Yahoo Lifestyle. “And [to] give back to them for what burdens they will now carry for life to help us.”

“While my brother was up and talking to the soldiers, I explained to my son and nephew about how it was Jonathan’s honor to be able to buy them a meal and say thanks for our freedom and thanks for keeping us safe,” 36-year-old Stephen agreed. “This is how good starts, with teaching our kids and showing them how to show respect and honor.”

Though the military personnel initially refused the man’s offer, they changed their minds when Jonathan explained that it was important for him to do so, in Joshua’s honor, Yahoo reports.

In the days since, the story has gone on to move many both within and beyond the Durham community.

“Not going to lie brought me to tears! So very sorry for y’all loss but thankful for people like y’all!” one Facebook commenter wrote online.

“What an amazing way to pay it forward and also in remembrance of your family member with PTSD and all others,” another agreed.

“A beautiful gesture of kindness and caring; not surprised at all but truly touched,” another said. “Thank you for treating them and for providing the guidance to others to do the same.”