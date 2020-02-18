Chick-fil-A employee turns in $900 found in store: 'We are so proud to share this story'

This is one generous fast-food employee.

While cleaning the dining room, a Chick-fil-A employee reportedly made an unexpected discovery of nearly a thousand dollars in cash. The man turned over the funds to his manager, who was able to locate the money’s rightful owner.

The restaurant, located in McDonough, Ga., shared the story on their Facebook page, where they wrote, "We are so proud to tell this story." They also shared a picture of the employee, Chase, smiling for the camera.

The post continues, “Chase was working hard tonight in our dining room and found an envelope with $900 cash in it. He immediately turned in the envelope to his manager and was eager to find the owner. After inspecting the contents of the envelope, the guest placed her receipt inside.”

Using the receipt, employees were reportedly able to identify the envelope’s owner.

"Luckily, the guest used her Chick-fil-A One App and we were able to retrieve her contact information. The guest was truly grateful for Chase and his honesty," the post explained.

“Thank you, Chase, for being a prime example of our store’s mission, ‘Caring people, caring for people.’ We are proud you are a part of our team at Chick-fil-A Lake Dow," the message concluded.

A Facebook user claiming to be the woman’s daughter responded to the post, writing, “We are so thankful and blessed the money was found as my mom is a single mom and without that, bills would not be paid. All I can say is my faith in humanity has been restored!”