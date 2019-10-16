Chef and Food Network personality Carl Ruiz's cause of death revealed: report

Nearly a month after chef Carl Ruiz died, his cause of death has been confirmed.

The celebrity chef and Food Network personality, who often appeared as a judge on “Guy’s Grocery Games,” died of a what appeared to be a heart attack on Sept. 21 at the age of 44. A source from the Maryland Department of Health tells Fox News that Ruiz’s death was specifically caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease: hardening of the arteries.

A representative for Food Network could not confirm reports of Ruiz’s cause of death.

Following his passing in September, Ruiz’s friends in the culinary scene paid tribute to the late chef on social media.

Fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri, with whom Ruiz had teamed up with over the years, wrote he was “heartbroken” over the news.

“I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family,” Fieri tweeted. “His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

Earlier this year, Ruiz opened a restaurant in New York City’s Meatpacking District called La Cubana. The restaurant will honor Ruiz’s legacy with a Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation.

Bradford Betz contributed to this report.