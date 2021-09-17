Cheeseburgers: 5 facts about this delicious American favorite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans love cheeseburgers.

The dish is loved so much that National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated each year on Sept. 18.

A majority of Americans enjoy eating burgers, with 73% of respondents said they like meat-based burgers a lot or somewhat, according to a May 2020 YouGov poll.

The same poll also found that cheese is the most popular burger topping, with 74% of respondents saying they usually put cheese on their burgers.

The National Day Calendar indicates that the best way to observe National Cheeseburger Day is to enjoy a cheeseburger — either from your own grill or a restaurant.

Another way to celebrate is to learn more about the food.

So with that in mind, here are five little-known facts about cheeseburgers in honor of the food holiday.

The cheeseburger was invented in 1924

The cheeseburger was invented by Lionel Sternberger, according to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History website.

The 16-year-old worked in his father’s sandwich shop and decided to try a slice of cheese on a hamburger, calling it a "cheese hamburger."

The term "cheeseburger" was coined 10 years later by a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the museum.

The largest commercially available burger costs $10,000

Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar sells a 1,800-pound burger on its menu for $10,000.

It is the world’s largest burger and is also "the largest commercially available burger," according to the menu.

The restaurant also sells a 10-pound cheeseburger, which is a bit more affordable, coming in at $75.

Americans prefer American cheese on their cheeseburgers

Seventy percent of people would order American cheese on their cheeseburgers, compared to 59% who would order cheddar, 40% who would order Swiss and 39% who would order mozzarella, How Stuff Works reported.

McDonald’s is the largest burger chain in the U.S.

The highest-grossing fast-food burger chain in the U.S. in 2021 was McDonald’s, followed by Wendy's, then Burger King, Restaurant Business Online reported in 2022.

There are hot dog-shaped burgers

Just as there are flat, round hot dogs that can be eaten on hamburger buns, there is such a thing as a burger dog, which is ground beef shaped like a hot dog, according to a 2017 report from HuffPost.

The burger dog "is perfect for when you want a hamburger but only have hot dog buns," according to the report.

However, Fox News Digital was unable to find any commercially available burger dogs.

So if you want to try one — you'll probably have to make it yourself.