Make the famous 'Meltburger' at home for National Cheeseburger Day

A chopped burger filled with loads of melted cheddar cheese? Yes, please.

The Melt, a burger joint with eight California locations and two more on the way, has shared with Fox News the recipe and technique for its famous "Meltburger" ahead of Saturday's National Cheeseburger Day.

With more than 1,200 five-star reviews, it's the perfect burger to try at home on Sept. 18.

The "Meltburger" burger is more than 1/3 pound of Angus & Wagyu beef, chopped, grilled and filled with melted cheddar, mild jalapenos, pickles and Melt sauce.

It comes on a toasted, artisan bun. The beef is tough chopped to make sure that cheese gets in every bite.

The Melt also features homemade mac and cheese, specialty grilled cheeses, soups and salads.

See more recipe instructions for their popular cheeseburger below: