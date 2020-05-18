Celebrity chef José Andrés shares 9 tips for quarantine cooking

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ambitious home chefs have likely mastered recipes for bread, fast food dupes and DIY cocktails during the pandemic – but have they perfectly peeled peppers or eaten ice cream made with olive oil?

Celebrity chef José Andrés recently shared nine miscellaneous culinary tips involving common pantry staples, explaining why pickle juice compliments vodka and how to keep an annoying guest busy in the kitchen.

QUARANTINE KITCHEN SWAPS: WHAT TO SUBSTITUTE FOR YEAST

The World Central Kitchen founder and his daughter Carlota highlighted the surprising hacks in an Instagram video posted on Thursday.

"I endorse some things that he's doing, others I do not!" Carlota joked.

In the quick clip, Andrés demonstrated how to dress an avocado with “leftover” mayo, how tedious it is to peel blueberries (further recommending the task for an “annoying” party guest) and how to quickly peel a tomato after dropping it in boiling water, followed by ice water.

The restauranteur also shared tips for peeling peppers, making a simple paste with garlic and salt and preparing a Spanish “dessert for a king” with marmalade, ice cream, salt and olive oil.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Andrés also offered advice on working with condensed milk, chilling water and preparing a “perfect cocktail” with vodka and pickle juice.

Last week, the celebrity chef and food activist joined “Special Report” host Bret Baier to discuss food issues affecting Americans amid the continuing COVID-19 outbreak and the nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s response.

“We activated because we knew that these restaurants were going to be closed, people were going to be losing their jobs, we were going to have to be covering the blind spots of the system and that’s what we've been doing,” Andrés told Baier. “Right now we're doing over 200,000 meals a day, all across America.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE