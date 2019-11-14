Carnival and Pepsi are bringing Starbucks and Mountain Dew to the high seas

Pepsi is hitting the open seas, while Coke is heading back to dry land.

Carnival Cruise Lines announced Thursday that that starting in January 2020, passengers will be able to enjoy a wide variety of Pepsi products.

In a press release obtained by Fox News, Carnival Cruise confirmed that the selections will include Starbucks ready to drink coffee. The ships will also offer everything from soda to sports drinks and low calorie and sugar-free options.

“At Carnival Cruise Line, we invite our guests to Choose Fun, and now with PepsiCo’s extensive portfolio of brands, we’re able to give them more ways to choose a beverage that suits their taste, mood and preference,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy. “PepsiCo’s line-up of beverages will give our guests access to leading brands in growing non-soda categories like iced tea, juice and sparkling water, as well as popular soft drink brands that consumers love. We’re also excited to work with PepsiCo on our shared commitment to sustainability, including a reduced reliance on plastics, and alternative ways to deliver and serve water and other beverages.”

Carnival Cruise ships will carry PepsiCo brands, including Pure Leaf, Naked Juice, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Starbucks and Sierra Mist.

“Our brands both celebrate having fun and offering something special for everyone, making PepsiCo and Carnival Cruise Line a great match,” said Anne Fink, president of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “We’re excited to share the voyage as we create enjoyable, seamless experiences for Carnival Cruise Line passengers while they enjoy their fun vacations at sea and ashore.”

Carnival Cruise previously carried Coca-Cola products, according to Cruise Critic.